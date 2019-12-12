FBI Employees Also Exchanged Pro-Trump Text Messages During Campaign
By Steve Neavling
ticklethewire.com
President Trump has long seized on anti-Trump text messages between two FBI employees to push his unfounded conspiracy theories that the bureau tried to undermine his candidacy.
Turns out, some FBI employees were found to have tweeted politically charged text messages in favor of Trump.
Testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz revealed that he also found pro-Trump text messages between FBI employees.
“So FBI employees held personal political views that were both favorable & unfavorable toward the candidate at that time?” Sen.Dianne Feistein D-Calif., asked.
“Correct,” Horowitz responded without elaborating.
FEINSTEIN: Your investigation also uncovered text messages between FBI employees expressing support for Trump, correct?
HOROWITZ: Yes
FEINSTEIN: So FBI employees held personal political views that were both favorable & unfavorable toward the candidate at that time?
H: Correct pic.twitter.com/alGnMpAeQ1
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2019
Posted: 12/12/19 at 8:10 AM under News Story.
donald trump, Inspector General, Justice Department, michael horowitz, Senate Judiciary Committee, text messages
