Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance. Here's What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey 'Crazy Joe' Gallo

Robert Mueller & Rod Rosenstein Named ticklethewire.com Feds of the Year for 2018

ICE Deports Just a Tiny Fraction of the ‘Millions’ Trump Pledged in June

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

President Trump’s pledge to deport “millions” of undocumented immigrants fell far short, it turns out.

New numbers released by immigration officials show the U.S. deported about 12,000 family members and unaccompanied minors in the last fiscal year, The Washington Post reports.

In June, Trump threatened large-scale arrests.

Here’s what actually happened: ICE removed more than 6,300 family members between Oct. 1, 2018, and Sept. 30, 2019, which is more than double the previous year.

ICE deported another 6,351 border-crossers who were unaccompanied minors, which is 14% higher than the previous year.

At a news conference Wednesday in Dallas, Acting ICE Director Matthew T. Albence said the operation to arrest families was “just the beginning.”

“We’ve removed more than double the family units,” Albence said. “And I suspect those numbers will go up this year as well as we continue to work these cases.”


Posted: 12/12/19 at 8:27 AM under News Story.
