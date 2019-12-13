Former AG Eric Holder Blasts William Barr As ‘Unfit to Lead the Justice Department’

By Steve Neavling

Former Attorney General Eric Holder blasted current Attorney General William Barr’s rhetoric “as deeply inappropriate,” saying he was “unfit to lead the Justice Department.”

Holder, who served as President Obama’s attorney general from 2009 to 2015, wrote a Washington Post op-ed criticizing Barr’s comments disputing the investigation of his own department’s inspector general. The report contradicted Trump’s repeated claims that the FBI illegally spied on Trump’s campaign.

Holder said he was “reluctant to publicly criticize my successors” but “Barr has made a series of public statements and taken actions that are so plainly ideological, so nakedly partisan and so deeply inappropriate for America’s chief law enforcement official that they demand a response from someone who held the same office.”

Holder also responded to Barr’s “extraordinary” claim, which was made “without offering any evidence,” that the FBI had acted in “bad faith” when it launched the Russia investigation.

“As someone who spent six years in the office Barr now occupies, it was infuriating to watch him publicly undermine an independent inspector general report — based on an exhaustive review of the FBI’s conduct — using partisan talking points bearing no resemblance to the facts his own department has uncovered,” Holder wrote.