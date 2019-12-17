James Dennehy Named Special Agent in Charge of the Intelligence And Surveillance Division of NY Field Office

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

James E. Dennehy has been named special agent in charge of the Intelligence and Surveillance Division of the New York Field Office.

Dennehy, who most recently served as chief of staff in the National Security Branch at bureau headquarters in Washington D.C., spent most his FBI career in the New York Field Office.

In fact, when Dennehy joined the FBI as a special agent in 2002, he was assigned to the New York Field Office to work counterintelligence cases

Dennehy was promoted in 2013 to supervisory special agent of the counterintelligence and counter-proliferation squad in New York’s Hudson Valley and White Plains resident agencies.

In 2015, Mr. Dennehy began serving as unit chief in the Counterproliferation Center at FBI headquarters, and a year later, he was promoted to assistant section chief. In those jobs, Dennehy kept foreign adversaries away from “export-controlled, sensitive technologies related to weapons of mass destruction and missile, space, and conventional weapons systems,” the FBI said in a news release.

In 2017, Dennehy returned to the New York Field Office as the assistant special agent in charge of crisis management, firearms, operations command, recruiting, private sector engagement, community outreach, and several other programs.

In 2018, Dennehy was promoted to chief of staff to the executive assistant director of the National Security Branch at FBI headquarters. In addition, he served as the section chief of the NSB’s Executive Staff Section. (The NSB includes the Counterterrorism Division, the Counterintelligence Division, the Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate, the Terrorist Screening Center, and the High-Value Detainee Interrogation Group.)

Before joining the bureau, Dennehy earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Villanova University. He then served for seven years as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps and was deployed to Haiti, Liberia, and the Adriatic Sea.

During his career at the bureau, he received the FBI Director’s Award for Outstanding Counterintelligence Investigation, the Attorney General’s Award for Furthering the Interests of National Security, and numerous National Intelligence Meritorious Unit Citations.