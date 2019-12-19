Get Our Newsletter


ATF K-9 Killed During Shootout at El Paso Home

The 5-year-old Belgian Malinois died at the scene.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

A Border Patrol K-9 was killed during a shootout that occurred as agents tried to execute a search warrant at a home in El Paso.

The 62-year-old suspect shot at agents from his backyard at 6 a.m. Tuesday, striking the 5-year-old dog, The El Paso Times reports. The Belgian Malinois named Boulder died at the scene.

The suspect was fatally shot with return fire.

The arrest warrant involved illegal firearms.

No one else was injured.


Posted: 12/19/19 at 8:20 AM under News Story.
