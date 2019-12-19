ATF K-9 Killed During Shootout at El Paso Home
By Steve Neavling
A Border Patrol K-9 was killed during a shootout that occurred as agents tried to execute a search warrant at a home in El Paso.
The 62-year-old suspect shot at agents from his backyard at 6 a.m. Tuesday, striking the 5-year-old dog, The El Paso Times reports. The Belgian Malinois named Boulder died at the scene.
The suspect was fatally shot with return fire.
The arrest warrant involved illegal firearms.
No one else was injured.
.@CBPWestTexas, your partners at @FBIElPaso mourn along with you at the loss of K-9 Agent Bulder. He was killed in the line of duty today while executing federal warrants. #NeverForget
Picture by US Border Special Operations Group pic.twitter.com/7hXxyPZ2bO
— FBI El Paso (@FBIElPaso) December 18, 2019
