Homeland Security Ranked As Worst Federal Agency to Work – Again

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

The Department of Homeland Security ranks as the worst federal agency to work – again.

Of the 17 large federal agency, Homeland Security ranked lowest, according to a poll by the nonprofit, nonpartisan Partnership for public Service and global management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group, HSToday reports.

Homeland Security has been without a permanent leader, and its engagement score of 52.3 out of 100 represents a 0.8-point drop over 2018. Ratings dropped most dramatically for pay, employee sills and mission match. But there were improved scores for teamwork training, innovation and effective leadership.

The overall scores across all agencies increased modestly, despite a lengthy government shut down that affected 40% of 2 million federal employees.