FBI, ATF Agents Find Drugs, Gun on Private Plane Carrying Lil Wayne

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

FBI and ATF agents found drugs and a gun on a private plane carrying Rapper Lil Wayne Monday night.

Tipped off about drugs and a firearm possibly aboard the plane, agents executed a search warrant when the aircraft landed at Opa-locka Executive Airport.

Agents found cocaine and a gun and briefly detained Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., The Miami Herald reports.

The plane was a Gulfstream G-V that can carry up to 14 passengers and crew. It was was traveling from California, according to Opa-locka airport officials.

It wasn’t clear who tipped off law enforcement.

Lil Wayne’s defense attorney told reporters that his client was “cleared” to leave the scene.

The case remains under investigation.

In 2009, Lil Wayne served a year in jail after cops found a .40-caliber pistol on his tour bus in 2007.