FBI Looking into former Kentucky Gov. Bevin’s Onslaught of Pardons

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

The FBI is examining numerous controversial pardons issued by Matt Bevin during his final weeks as governor, The Louisville Courier Journal reports.

The Republican pardoned or commuted the sentences of more than 600 criminals, including violent felons, soon after he lost his bid for re-election in November.

State Rep. Chris Harris, D-Forest Hills, told reporters that he was contacted by a criminal investigator inquiring about the pardons.

“I can confirm that I have been contacted by someone looking into the pardons that were issued by Gov. Bevin on his way out the door,” he said. “The impression I got is that there was an investigation ramping up.”

An additional two sources told The Courier Journal that Harris has been questioned by the FBI.

The FBI office in Louisville didn’t return questions for comment.