Facebook Mistakingly Removed 26 Homeland Security Recruitment Ads

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

Facebook removed recruitment ads run by the Department of Homeland Security because the social media giant mistook them for political ads.

The ads, posted from July 2018 to August 2019, were quickly removed by Facebook because they did not contain disclaimers designed for political ads.

The Daily Beast inquired about the take-downs, and a Facebook spokesperson admitted the ads were removed by mistake and did not require a disclaimer.

A total of 26 recruitment ads were removed by Facebook.

Homeland Security didn’t return Daily Beast requests for comment.