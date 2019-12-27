FBI Investigating British Socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, Other Linked to Jeffrey Epstein

By Steve Neavling

Now that Jeffrey Epstein is dead, the FBI is beginning to investigate people linked to the U.S. financier, who committed suicide while awaiting a trial on sex trafficking charges, according to a new report.

One of those is British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

The probe is in its early stages as the FBI follows up on leads received from women who said they were victimized by Epstein, law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation told Reuters.

In a civil lawsuit, one of Epstein’s alleged victims, Virginia Giuffre, accused Maxwell of recruiting her into Epstein’s web, where she says she was forced to have sex with Epstein and his friends.

Since Epstein’s death, Maxwell has been in hiding. She previously dated Epstein, whom she met in the early 1990s.

The sources did not reveal the other “people who facilitated” the abuse.