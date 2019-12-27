Former FBI Agent Trains Businesses, Community Groups to Respond to Mass Shootings
By Steve Neavling
Jonathan Lacey knows a thing or two about mass shootings.
The retired FBI agent spent the latter part of his career studying active shooters. At the FBI’s Buffalo office, he served as a crisis manager and active shooter coordinator, training law enforcement and community groups to respond to mass shootings.
Now he operates Security and Training Solutions, a Buffalo-based firm that teaches businesses, community groups and even families how to prepare for an active shooting.
“The training needs to be delivered in a way that is realistic and empowers individuals, but does not traumatize them,” he told The Buffalo News.
The goal is to help people create a comprehensive prevention policy at a time when mass shootings have become all too common in the U.S.
