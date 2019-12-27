Get Our Newsletter


Special Reports

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey ‘Crazy Joe’ Gallo

Robert Mueller & Rod Rosenstein Named ticklethewire.com Feds of the Year for 2018

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

December 2019
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Former FBI Agent Trains Businesses, Community Groups to Respond to Mass Shootings

Former FBI agent Jonathan Lacey, via Security and Training Solutions.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

Jonathan Lacey knows a thing or two about mass shootings.

The retired FBI agent spent the latter part of his career studying active shooters. At the FBI’s Buffalo office, he served as a crisis manager and active shooter coordinator, training law enforcement and community groups to respond to mass shootings.

Now he operates Security and Training Solutions, a Buffalo-based firm that teaches businesses, community groups and even families how to prepare for an active shooting.

“The training needs to be delivered in a way that is realistic and empowers individuals, but does not traumatize them,” he told The Buffalo News.

The goal is to help people create a comprehensive prevention policy at a time when mass shootings have become all too common in the U.S.


Print This Post Print This Post

Posted: 12/27/19 at 8:38 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!