Former FBI Agent Trains Businesses, Community Groups to Respond to Mass Shootings

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

Jonathan Lacey knows a thing or two about mass shootings.

The retired FBI agent spent the latter part of his career studying active shooters. At the FBI’s Buffalo office, he served as a crisis manager and active shooter coordinator, training law enforcement and community groups to respond to mass shootings.

Now he operates Security and Training Solutions, a Buffalo-based firm that teaches businesses, community groups and even families how to prepare for an active shooting.

“The training needs to be delivered in a way that is realistic and empowers individuals, but does not traumatize them,” he told The Buffalo News.

The goal is to help people create a comprehensive prevention policy at a time when mass shootings have become all too common in the U.S.