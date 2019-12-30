You Won’t Believe the Bizarre Banned Items Confiscated at Airports in 2019
By Steve Neavling
ticklethewire.com
The TSA confiscated tens of thousands of banned items at security checkpoints in 2019.
Some of the items were dangerous, and others were just strange. They ranged from slingshots and fireworks to a gun-shaped toilet paper roller, according to a compilation by The Washington Examiner.
Here is a sample of what TSA officers found:
