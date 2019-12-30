Get Our Newsletter


Special Reports

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey ‘Crazy Joe’ Gallo

Robert Mueller & Rod Rosenstein Named ticklethewire.com Feds of the Year for 2018

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

December 2019
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



You Won’t Believe the Bizarre Banned Items Confiscated at Airports in 2019

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

The TSA confiscated tens of thousands of banned items at security checkpoints in 2019.

Some of the items were dangerous, and others were just strange. They ranged from slingshots and fireworks to a gun-shaped toilet paper roller, according to a compilation by The Washington Examiner.

Here is a sample of what TSA officers found:

 


Print This Post Print This Post

Posted: 12/30/19 at 8:46 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!