Border Patrol Agent Injured, K-9 Killed After Service Car slips on Icy Patch in Washington

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

A Border Patrol agent was sent to the hospital and her K-9 was killed after their patrol vehicle lost control on an icy patch in Colville, Wash.

The vehicle rolled down a steep embankment on Highway 395 at about 2 a.m. Sunday, and the agent was pinned in the car until rescuers used the Jaws of Life to extricate her, the agency said in a news release.

The dog, Jackie, was pronounced dead at the scene. Jackie had been with the agency since 2015.

The agent, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, but the injuries were not-life threatening, the agency said.

“Thank you to all the rescuers and medical staff involved and please remember K-9 Jackie and the agent in your thoughts and prayers,” David BeMiller, acting chief patrol agent for the Border Patrol’s Spokane sector, said in a statement. “We understand the risks that we take as well as our K-9 partners; it is never easy when we lose a partner.”