Retired FBI agent Leads New West Virginia Agency Handling Prison, Jail, Juvenile Services

A retired FBI agent will lead a new agency within West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

Military Affairs Secretary Jeff Sandy appointed Jennifer Wilson in late December to serve as director of the agency’s Division of Administrative Services, which consolidated the state’s prison, jail and juvenile services systems.

The state agency was established in 2018 to provide services that range from human resources and recruiting to contracts and payroll.

Wilson joined the FBI in 1997 and worked for the bureau in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York and Pittsburgh. She retired last year before working for the legal team of the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

“I am honored to be named the director of DAS,” Wilson said in a news release. “Over the last 60 days, as the acting director, I have been impressed with the leadership team here and the employees’ dedication and commitment to the success of the newest division of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety. I plan to focus the next year on completing the staffing and developing more efficient systems to serve the DMAPS agencies.”