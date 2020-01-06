Workout App Lets You Train Like an FBI Agent
Are you fit enough to be a special agent for the FBI? Or do you want a workout routine that will keep you healthy?
There’s now an app for that.
The FBI has created the free Physical Fitness Test app so you can train like an agent.
“Whether you’re an aspiring agent hoping to see if you have what it takes or a fitness enthusiast curious about agent training, this mobile application will help you learn the benchmarks of the official FBI Physical Fitness Test (PFT),” the app reads.
