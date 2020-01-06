Get Our Newsletter


Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance. Here's What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey 'Crazy Joe' Gallo

Workout App Lets You Train Like an FBI Agent

Physical Fitness Test app from the FBI.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

Are you fit enough to be a special agent for the FBI? Or do you want a workout routine that will keep you healthy?

There’s now an app for that.

The FBI has created the free Physical Fitness Test app so you can train like an agent.

“Whether you’re an aspiring agent hoping to see if you have what it takes or a fitness enthusiast curious about agent training, this mobile application will help you learn the benchmarks of the official FBI Physical Fitness Test (PFT),” the app reads.


Posted: 1/6/20 at 8:11 AM under News Story.
