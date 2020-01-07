William ‘Chris’ Hoffman Named Special Agent in Charge of FBI’s Cincinnati Field Office

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

William “Chris” Hoffman, who was serving as an inspector at FBI headquarters, has been named special agent in charge of the bureau’s Cincinnati Field Office.

Hoffman’s career as an FBI special agent began in 1998 at the Durant Resident Agency, Choctaw Nation of the Oklahoma City Field Office, where he investigated Indian Country crimes, ranging from homicides and public corruption to crimes against children.

In 2003, Hoffman was transferred to the Guam Resident Agency of the Honolulu Field Office, serving as the coordinator of the FBI’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force for the Western Pacific.

In 2006, he began working at the Birmingham Field Office in Alabama before becoming the first agent from that office to deploy on temporary duty to Iraq. In addition, he served as coordinator of the Joint Terrorism Task Force in Birmingham between 2007 and 2011. Hoffman was elevated to supervisory special agent in 2011, serving on Birmingham’s Counterterrorism Squad as the program coordinator for international terrorism, domestic terrorism, and weapons of mass destruction.

In 2015, Hoffman became an assistant inspector and team leader in the Inspection Division at FBI headquarters in Washington D.C.

In 2016, Hoffman served as assistant special agent in charge of the criminal and administrative branches and the SWAT team for the Memphis Field Office in Tennessee. In 2018, he returned to Washington as an inspector.

Before joining the FBI, Hoffman earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Clemson University. He went on to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps and worked as an officer and detective in the Greenville Police Department in South Carolina.