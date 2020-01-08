Secret Service Not Laughing at Comedian George Lopez’s Comment about Trump

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

The Secret Service isn’t laughing at comedian George Lopez’s joke about assassinating President Trump.

Lopez commented on a media account that indicated there was an $80 million bounty on Trump’s head after the assassination of Iranian Maj. Qasem Soleimani.

“We’ll do it for half,” Lopez wrote on the Chicago Worldstar post.

“The Secret Service is aware of the tweet made by Mr. Lopez,” agency said in a statement Tuesday. “The Secret Service takes all threats against the president and or any of our protectees seriously, and as a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence.”

It’s unclear whether the Secret Service plans to interview Lopez.