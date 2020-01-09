Jill Sanborn Named Assistant Director of FBI’s Counterterrorism Division

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

Jill Sanborn, who most recently served as the special agent in charge of the Minneapolis Field Office, has been named assistant director of the Counterterrorism Division at FBI headquarters in Washington D.C.

Sanborn brings plenty of experience as a counterterrorism agent.

Sanborn began her career as a special agent with the FBI in 1998, when she was assigned to the Phoenix office to investigate bank fraud and computer intrusions. For most of her 20-plus-year career, Sanborn has been involved in counterterrorism operations, holding leadership positions in the Washington and Los Angeles field offices.

In 2001, she joined the Phoenix Joint Terrorism Task Force before becoming a member of the Counterterrorism Division’s Fly Team in 2006. On the fly team, Sanborn served in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Kenya, and Pakistan.

In 2010, Sanborn began serving as the acting deputy director for law enforcement at the CIA’s Counterterrorism Center. The following year, she was promoted to unit chief in the Counterterrorism Division, taking charge of more than 400 extraterritorial investigations covering Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Southeast Asia.

In 2012, Sanborn returned to the field as a supervisory special agent at the Washington Field Office, managing overseas kidnapping cases and the extradition of four high-value terrorism subjects.

In 2015, Sanborn’s next promotion took her to the Los Angeles Field Office, where she served as assistant special agent in charge – a position that put her in charge of overseeing counterterrorism issues in Orange County and the cities of West Covina and Riverside in California. That’s where Sanborn served as the assistant special agent in charge of investigating the 2015 San Bernardino terrorism attack that left 14 dead and 22 injured.

In 2016, Sanborn was promoted to section chief in the Counterterrorism Division at headquarters, overseeing all counterterrorism investigations overseas. Then in 2018, she was named head of the Minneapolis Field Office.

Sanborn earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Portland.

Before joining the FBI, she served as an investigator at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico.