Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance. Here's What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey 'Crazy Joe' Gallo

Secret Service Arrests Man Who Threatened to Kill Trump on a Live Facebook Video

Chauncy Lump

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

The Secret Service says a South Florida security guard was arrested for threatening to kill President Trump on Facebook live.

Chauncy Lump, 26, is accused of making the threat on Friday while wearing a towel “wrapped like a turban” over his head, wearing white cream on his face, and holding what appeared to be a “loaded AK-47,” according to a federal criminal complaint obtained by The Miami Herald.

In the live video, Lump allegedly made several “explicit threats to kill and/or inflict bodily harm upon the President of the United States,” for killing his “leader,” wrote Special Agent Lucas White in the complaint.

If he couldn’t find Trump, Lump allegedly said he would “blow up” Broward County.

Deputies identified Lump, who went by the name “BlackMan Vs America on Facebook,” using public databases. Secret Service agents and deputies showed up to Lump’s apartment and arrested him.

While in custody, Lump said the threat was in response to the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike, according to the complaint.

Read the federal complaint here.


Posted: 1/10/20 at 8:19 AM under News Story.
