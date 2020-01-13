Get Our Newsletter


Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance. Here's What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey 'Crazy Joe' Gallo

Vultures Are Pooping on a CBP Radio Tower, Disrupting Communications

Vultures are covering the tower in feces and corrosive vomit.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

Vultures are causing a major headache for U.S. Customs and Border Protection near the Mexican border in southern Texas.

A 320-foot radio tower for CBP in Kingsville is covered in feces, vomit and urine, Quartz reports.

About 300 vultures are roosting on the tower and disrupting communications because of the corrosive excrement.

The agency plans to clean and repair the radio tower and the install a “Vulture Deterrence Netting System” by August before the carnivorous birds’ roosting cycle begins in the fall.


Posted: 1/13/20 at 8:02 AM under News Story.
