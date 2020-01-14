FBI’s Terry Wade Named the Executive Assistant Director of the Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch

By Allan Lengel

ticklethewire.com

Terry Wade has been named the executive assistant director of the Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch at FBI headquarters. He’ll oversee criminal and cyber investigations worldwide as well as international operations, critical incident responses, and victims assistance.

Wade, who has served as the assistant director of the Criminal Investigative Division, joined the FBI in 1996 and was first assigned to the Helena Resident Agency in Montana. He later transferred to the Oklahoma City Field Office, working violent crime, drugs cases, and white-collar crime, the FBI said in a press release.

In 2001, he was promoted to supervisory special agent in the Criminal Investigative Division at headquarters. In 2003, he headed west where he was named supervisory special agent of the Flagstaff Resident Agency of the Phoenix Field Office.

In 2007, he was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of counterterrorism, counterintelligence, cyber, and intelligence programs at the Albuquerque Field Office.

In late 2008, he began serving as deputy on-scene commander in Baghdad. In 2013, he was promoted to section chief of the Employee Development and Selection Program in the Human Resources Division. In 2014, he was named the special agent in charge of the Criminal Division in Los Angeles and returned to headquarters the following

A short time later, he was name special agent in charge of the Albuquerque office.

A few years later, he was named the assistant director of the Inspection Division at Headquarters. He was appointed assistant director of the Criminal Investigative Division in 2019.