Off-Duty Secret Service Agent Shot Charging Dog in Brooklyn

By Steve Neavling

An off-duty Secret Service agent fatally shot a dog that he says charged him in Brooklyn shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.

The New York Police Department is investigating.

“An off duty Secret Service employee was involved in the shooting of an unleashed dog in Brooklyn, NY this evening. As this is an ongoing NYPD investigation, the Secret Service will not have further comment,” the NYPD told The Daily Beast.

The dog appeared to be about 35 pounds, and its body was covered in a white sheet with what appeared to be a leash.