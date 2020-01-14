Off-Duty Secret Service Agent Shot Charging Dog in Brooklyn
By Steve Neavling
ticklethewire.com
An off-duty Secret Service agent fatally shot a dog that he says charged him in Brooklyn shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.
The New York Police Department is investigating.
“An off duty Secret Service employee was involved in the shooting of an unleashed dog in Brooklyn, NY this evening. As this is an ongoing NYPD investigation, the Secret Service will not have further comment,” the NYPD told The Daily Beast.
The dog appeared to be about 35 pounds, and its body was covered in a white sheet with what appeared to be a leash.
Print This Post
Posted: 1/14/20 at 8:17 AM under News Story.
Tags: agent, Brooklyn, New York, NYPD, police, Secret Service
Write a comment
You need to login to post comments!