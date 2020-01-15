Carla Provost, First Woman to Lead Border Patrol, Is Retiring

By Steve Neavling

Carla Provost, the first woman to lead the U.S. Border Patrol and one of the longest serving members of President Trump’s administration, is about to step down.

The 50-year-old planned to retire in December but stayed on amid infighting over her replacement, The Washington Examiner first reported.

Provost, who began her career with the agency in 1995, became acting chief in April 2017 until the post was made permanent in August 2018. Her leadership came at one of the most contentious times for the Border Patrol, which continues to come under immense fire for its handling of families of undocumented immigrants.

Her replacement will be Rodney Scott, a 27-year agent who was serving as acting deputy chief since October.