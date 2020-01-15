Get Our Newsletter


Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey ‘Crazy Joe’ Gallo

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

January 2020
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Carla Provost, First Woman to Lead Border Patrol, Is Retiring

Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

Carla Provost, the first woman to lead the U.S. Border Patrol and one of the longest serving members of President Trump’s administration, is about to step down.

The 50-year-old planned to retire in December but stayed on amid infighting over her replacement, The Washington Examiner first reported.

Provost, who began her career with the agency in 1995, became acting chief in April 2017 until the post was made permanent in August 2018. Her leadership came at one of the most contentious times for the Border Patrol, which continues to come under immense fire for its handling of families of undocumented immigrants.

Her replacement will be Rodney Scott, a 27-year agent who was serving as acting deputy chief since October.


Print This Post Print This Post

Posted: 1/15/20 at 7:48 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!