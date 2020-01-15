Michael Flynn Wants to Withdraw His 2017 Guilty Plea in Mueller Probe
By Steve Neavling
President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn wants to withdraw his guilty plea to lying to the FBI during the special counsel investigation into Russian interference, his lawyers said in a court filing obtained by Reuters.
Flynn’s change of heart comes after federal prosecutors reversed course and called for up to six months in prison for Flynn, the only member of the Trump administration to plead guilty in the Robert Mueller probe.
The prosecutors called for the stiffer sentence after Flynn began arguing that prosecutors violated his rights.
Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about interactions with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S.
Posted: 1/15/20 at 8:04 AM
