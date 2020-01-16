Get Our Newsletter


January 2020
Border Patrol Celebrates Life of K-9 Killed During Shootout

5-year-old Belgian Malinois, Bulder.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

Bulder wasn’t just any dog.

The Belgian Malinois was one of the best Border Patrol K-9s the agency ever had.

Bulder was killed last month during a shootout that occurred as agents tried to execute a search warrant at a home in El Paso.

“Patrol K-9 Bulder was one of the best canines we’ve ever had in our program. The proficiency that we saw from that dog is unrivaled from any other dog I’ve seen in my time and experience in the unit,” Kevin Vicini, BORTAC Team Leader in its K-9 section, said during a ceremony for the dog on Wednesday, KTSM9-TV reports.

The 62-year-old suspect who killed the dog out in a shootout was fatally shot with return fire.


Posted: 1/16/20
