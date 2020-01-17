DOJ Appears to Be Investigating James Comey for Years-Old Leak
By Steve Neavling
ticklethewire.com
Former FBI Director James Comey appears to be the target of a Justice Department investigation into a years-old leak of classified Russian intelligence.
Federal prosecutors are trying to determine whether Comey unlawfully providing classified information to reporters, The New York Times reports.
This is the second DOJ investigation examining leaks potentially involving Comey, whom President often calls a “leaker.” Trump recently suggested, without evidence, that Comey should be jailed for “unlawful conduct.”
The second investigation is odd because it’s unusual for prosecutors to launch a probe into leaked classified information years after the fact.
The investigation appears to involve classified information about Russia that was written about by the New York Times and Washington Post in 2017.
