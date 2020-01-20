Get Our Newsletter


Ex-Secret Service Special Agent Takes Major role on Bravo’s New ‘Spy Games’

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

A former Secret Service special agent will appear as one of three judges on Spy Games, a new reality show on Bravo, Forbes reports.

Evy Poumpouras, who served in the protective detail for President Obama, will judge the mental and physical fitness of the contestants.

“Knowing that you don’t know everything is so important,” Poumpouras says, explaining what it takes to be a good spy. “When people think they know everything, that’s the moment when you become obsolete. If you have a big ego, you won’t make it through the training. The ability to hear what someone else is saying can help connect you to people.”

In Spy Games, the contestants share a house and spy on each other as part of regular challenges.

Poumpouras wrote a new book, “Becoming Bulletproof,” which will be published in April.


Posted: 1/20/20 at 8:39 AM under News Story.
