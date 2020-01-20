President Trump’s Third Homeland Security And Counter-Terrorism Adviser Leaves Job

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

President Trump’s third homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser, Rear Admiral Peter Brown, appears to be on his way out after about six months on the job, Bloomberg reports.

Brown took over for Doug Fears, who left the job in July and returned to the Coast Guard, where Brown had previously served.

Brown was considered one of the president’s most loyal supporters, defending the president when he was mocked for claiming Hurricane Dorian might hit Alabama, contradicting the National Weather Service.

With Brown gone, it’s unclear whether anyone will fill the homeland security adviser position, which Bloomberg says “seems to have narrowed, with counterterrorism, cybersecurity and biodefense playing a less prominent role.”

According to Bloomberg, Brown departed the White House’s West Wing a couple weeks ago and is expected to begin overseeing Puerto Rico recovery following hurricane and earthquake damage.

Trump’s original homeland security adviser was Thomas Bossert, who served in the role from January 2017 to April 2018.