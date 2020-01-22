Elizabeth Warren Wants DOJ Task Force to Investigate Alleged Trump Administration Corruption

By Steve Neavling

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said if she’s elected she will create an independent task force to investigate corruption by the Trump administration.

Warren laid out the plan in an effort to restore “integrity and competence” in the federal government.

“If we are to move forward to restore public confidence in government and deter future wrongdoing, we cannot simply sweep this corruption under the rug in a new administration,” the Massachusetts senator wrote in the plan released Tuesday.

Citing “unprecedented” corruption in the Trump administration identified by the nonpartisan Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington D.C., Warren said the task force will “pursue any substantiated criminal and civil violations.”

“That’s why I will direct the Justice Department to establish a task force to investigate violations by Trump administration officials of federal bribery laws, insider trading laws, and other anti-corruption and public integrity laws, and give that task force independent authority to pursue any substantiated criminal and civil violations,” she said.