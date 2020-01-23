Border Patrol Agent Arrested on Charges of Repeatedly Molesting Stepdaughter

By Steve Neavling

A Border Patrol agent in Texas has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a child more than 20 times, beginning when she was 12 years old.

Michael William Barends was arrested Friday by the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office on allegations he molested his stepdaughter from January 2015 to June 2019, the Washington Examiner reports.

Barends was a supervisor with the Big Bend Sector and worked with immigrant children after working with the agency in Detroit and Yuma, Arizona.

Barends, who was known as “Chicken Little” because of his glasses, was released Tuesday on a $200,000 bond.