Get Our Newsletter


Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey ‘Crazy Joe’ Gallo

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

January 2020
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Rodney Scott Named New Border Patrol Chief, Replacing Carla Provost

New Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott. Photo via CBP.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

The Trump administration has chosen Rodney Scott to lead the U.S. Border Patrol, replacing Carla Provost, who is retiring.

Scott, who most recently led the San Diego Sector, is a 27-year veteran of the agency.

CBP’s Acting Commissioner Mark A. Morgan lauded Scott for his integrity and experience.

“Chief Scott is the absolute embodiment of the U.S. Border Patrol’s ‘Honor First’ motto, and I am confident that under his leadership, the men and women of the Border Patrol will be well served, the laws of this nation will be enforced, and our borders will be secured,” Morgan said in a statement.

Scott joined Border Patrol in 1992, serving at the Imperial Beach Station in San Diego, Calif. During his career, he’s held various leadership positions, including chief patrol agent of the El Centro Sector; deputy chief patrol agent at San Diego Sector; patrol agent in charge at the Brown Field Station in San Diego Sector; assistant chief in CBP’s Office of Anti-Terrorism in Washington, D.C.; and director/division chief for the Incident Management and Operations Coordination Division at CBP headquarters.

Read Morgan’s full statement here.


Print This Post Print This Post

Posted: 1/27/20 at 8:03 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!