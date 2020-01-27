Rodney Scott Named New Border Patrol Chief, Replacing Carla Provost

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

The Trump administration has chosen Rodney Scott to lead the U.S. Border Patrol, replacing Carla Provost, who is retiring.

Scott, who most recently led the San Diego Sector, is a 27-year veteran of the agency.

CBP’s Acting Commissioner Mark A. Morgan lauded Scott for his integrity and experience.

“Chief Scott is the absolute embodiment of the U.S. Border Patrol’s ‘Honor First’ motto, and I am confident that under his leadership, the men and women of the Border Patrol will be well served, the laws of this nation will be enforced, and our borders will be secured,” Morgan said in a statement.

Scott joined Border Patrol in 1992, serving at the Imperial Beach Station in San Diego, Calif. During his career, he’s held various leadership positions, including chief patrol agent of the El Centro Sector; deputy chief patrol agent at San Diego Sector; patrol agent in charge at the Brown Field Station in San Diego Sector; assistant chief in CBP’s Office of Anti-Terrorism in Washington, D.C.; and director/division chief for the Incident Management and Operations Coordination Division at CBP headquarters.

