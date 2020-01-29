Raul Ortiz Named Deputy Chief of U.S. Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

Raul Ortiz has been named the new deputy chief of the U.S. Border Patrol.

Ortiz, who joined the Border Patrol in May 1991, most recently served as the agency’s Del Rio sector chief.

The announcement Tuesday comes a few days after the Trump administration chose Rodney Scott to serve as the Border Patrol chief.

Ortiz’s career with the agency began in the San Diego Sector. From 2000 to 2005, he served as the assistant patrol agent in charge and patrol agent in charge of the Comstock Station, as well as patrol agent in charge of the Del Rio Station. In 2005, Ortiz was promoted to assistant chief patrol agent in the Del Rio Sector.

In 2009 and 2010, Ortiz served as director of the Border Patrol Management Task Force in Afghanistan. Later in 2010, he served as the senior advisor to the special envoy to Afghanistan and Pakistan for Homeland Security. In 2011, Ortiz was promoted to the Senior Executive Service position of Homeland Security Attaché in Kabul until he began serving as deputy chief of operations at Border Patrol headquarters in Washington, DC.

Ortiz was promoted to deputy chief patrol agent of Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector in 2013, and became chief patrol agent of the sector in 2019.

“Deputy Chief Ortiz is an ‘Agent’s Agent’ and epitomizes the core values of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Border Patrol’s motto, ‘Honor First,'” Acting Border Patrol Commissioner Mark A. Morgan said in a news release.