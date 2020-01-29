Get Our Newsletter


Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance. Here's What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey 'Crazy Joe' Gallo

Trump Applauds Ice Agents for ‘Swinging’ at MS-13 Members

ICE official, via ICE.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

President Trump praised ICE agents for getting into fist fights while apprehending members of MS-13, a notoriously violent gang.

Trump’s remarks came at a campaign rally Tuesday in Wildwood New Jersey

“These ICE people, they love our country,” Trump said. “They’re proud and they’re tough people. They’ll go right into a pack, they call it a pack, and they start swinging and everyone’s swinging, and they end up standing up and that’s the end of that. You know what they do is they bring the MS-13 and many other gang members back to El Salvador, back to Honduras, back to Guatemala, back to Mexico.”
Trump said ICE agents for the “incredible abuse they take and the incredible job they do.”

Trump also accused Democrats of supporting “deadly sanctuary cities.”

“What the hell is going on?” Trump asked. “And once set loose, these criminal aliens are free to continue their crime spree against innocent Americans.”


Posted: 1/29/20 at 8:26 AM under News Story.
