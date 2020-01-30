No, the FBI Is Not Threatening to Arrest You Over the Phone. It’s a Scam

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

The FBI warned the public Wednesday about a phone scam in which the caller claims to be an FBI agent, and the bureau’s real phone number in its Charlotte office appears on caller IDs.

The caller demands money purportedly owed to the government and threatens arrest if they don’t make an immediate payment.

The caller often has extensive information on the target of the scam, including their full name, birthdate, family members and even cell phone number.

The FBI noted that it does not demand money or threaten arrest over the pone.