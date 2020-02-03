Get Our Newsletter


DEA: Sinaloa Cartel Is Biggest Criminal Threat to U.S., Despite Ex-Leader’s Arrest

‘El Chapo’ Guzman

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

The biggest criminal threat to the U.S. is Mexico’s deadly Sinaloa Cartel, a notorious drug trafficking syndicate whose leader is serving life behind bars, according to a new DEA report.

The cartel, founded in 1988, “maintains the most expansive footprint in the United States,” according to the 2019 National Drug Threat Assessment, reported by The Daily Mail.

The Sinaloa Cartel generates an estimated $11 billion annually through sales of fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, heroin and methamphetamine that are smuggled into the U.S. through borders in Arizona, California, New Mexico, and West Texas.

In July 2019, the cartel’s notorious leader, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was sentenced to life in prison. Despite his arrest and conviction, the cartel remains strong and is led by his sons, Ovidio Guzmán López, Iván Archivaldo Guzmán and Jesus Alfredo Guzmán.


Posted: 2/3/20 at 8:16 AM under News Story.
