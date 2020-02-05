Get Our Newsletter


Final Defendant Charged in 2010 Killing of Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry

Slain Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

The eighth and final person to be charged in the 2010 killing of Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry is awaiting trial in the U.S.

Jesus Rosario Favela-Astorga was charged Monday with first-degree murder – nearly a decade after Terry was fatally shot during a firefight with a seven-men “rip crew” that robbed smugglers crossing the Arizona-Mexico border, the Justice Department said.

Authorities arrested Favela-Astorga in Mexico in October 2017.

Terry’s death revealed the botched “Fast and Furious” operation in which federal agents permitted criminals to buy firearms so they could be tracked to criminal organizations.

Six other men have been indicted in connection with Terry’s murder.


Posted: 2/5/20 at 8:15 AM under News Story.

