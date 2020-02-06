Bernie Madoff is Dying and Wants Out of Prison, Court Filing Says

By Allan Lengel

ticklethewire.com

Fraudster Bernie Madoff, who became the poster boy of all that is evil in the investment world, wants out of prison early because he’s dying.

In a court filing, Madoff, 81, says he has less than 18 months to live due to kidney disease, the New York Times reports.

In 2009, he admitted running a Ponzi scheme that financial ruined individuals and organizations, including non-profits. He was sentenced to 150 years in prison.

“Madoff does not dispute the severity of his crimes, nor does he seek to minimize the suffering of his victims,” his lawyer, Brandon Sample, wrote in the court filing. “Madoff humbly asks this court for a modicum of compassion.”

Madoff is housed at federal medical center at the prison in Butner, N.C.