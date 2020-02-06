Get Our Newsletter


Brian Hastings Named Chief Border Patrol Agent of Rio Grande Valley Sector

Brian Hastings, the new chief Border Patrol agent of the Rio Grande Valley Sector.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

Brian Hastings has been named the new chief Border Patrol agent of the Rio Grande Valley Sector, CBP announced Wednesday.

Hastings has plenty of experience in executive leadership positions. Most recently, he oversaw daily law enforcement operations at all Border Patrol sectors as chief of the Law Enforcement Operations Directorate at the agency’s headquarters in Washington D.C.

A 25-year veteran of the agency, Hastings will be tasked with leading a sector that saw a record number of undocumented immigrant apprehensions.

“Supporting the men and women of the RGV Sector, all of whom accomplished amazing things to secure this nation during a time of an unprecedented crisis, is my priority,” Hastings said in a news release. “RGV agents have been at the epicenter of the crisis throughout and they performed those duties in an outstanding manner.”

Hastings added, “I am committed to doing everything I can to strengthen the already incredible partnerships that my predecessors, current leaders, and agents have formed in the Rio Grande Valley.”

The RGV Sector secures 277 miles of rivers and 316 coastal miles across 34 countries.


Posted: 2/6/20
