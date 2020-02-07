Aaron Heitke Named Chief Patrol Agent for San Diego Sector

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

Aaron Heitke, a 22-year veteran of the Border Patrol, has been promoted to chief patrol agent of the San Diego Sector.

Heitke most recently served as the sector’s deputy chief patrol agent. In 2015, he served as the chief patrol agent for the Grand Forks Sector in North Dakota.

Heitke joined the Border Patrol in 1998, serving at the Wellton Station in the Yuma Sector. In 2004, Heitke became supervisory Border Patrol agent at the Grand Marais Station in the Grand Forks Sector and was named its Patrol Agent in Charge in 2005.

In his current role, Heitke will manage more than 2,400 agents and mission support staff and oversee the sector’s eight Border Patrol stations.

A native of Minnesota, Heitke earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He then earned a juris doctorate at the University of North Dakota School of Law. Before joining the Border Patrol, he practiced law for a short period.