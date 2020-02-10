Calvin A. Shivers Named Assistant Director of Criminal Investigation Division at FBI Headquarters

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

Calvin A. Shivers has been named assistant director of the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Shivers had been serving as the deputy assistant director of the division.

Shivers became an FBI special agent in 1990 and was assigned to the Lafayette Resident Agency of the New Orleans Field Office, where he investigated violent crime, gangs, white-collar crime, public corruption, and transnational organized crime. In 1996 he was promoted to supervisory special agent in the Personnel Resources Unit at headquarters, managing the bureau’s national recruiting program.

In 1999, Shivers moved to the Counterterrorism Division for two years and then was transferred to the Washington Field Office as the supervisor of a violent crime squad and a violent gang Safe Streets Task Force.

In 2006, Shivers was promoted to unit chief of the bureau’s Safe Streets and Gang Unit at headquarters, managing the FBI’s gang program and 140 Safe Streets Task Forces across the nation.

In 2008, Shivers was promoted to assistant section chief in the Criminal Investigative Division, where he managed operational and intelligence programs that focused on violent crime, narcotics trafficking, and violent street gangs.

In 2013, he became assistant special agent in charge in the San Antonio Field Office in Texas, overseeing criminal and crisis management matters.

In 2015, Shivers returned to headquarters, serving as the chief of the Violent Crimes Against Children Section, which oversees child abductions, child pornography, and child sex trafficking investigations.

In 2016, Shivers was appointed special agent in charge of the Denver Field Office, and in 2018 was promoted to deputy assistant director of the Criminal Investigative Division.

Shivers was twice deployed to Iraq and once to Turkey during his time with the bureau.

Shivers earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a law degree from the Catholic University of America.