Off-Duty FBI Agent Shot Man Twice in Chest During Altercation in San Francisco

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

An off-duty FBI agent shot a man in San Francisco during an altercation in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood late Saturday night.

The shooting happened at 11:34 p.m. and left the man injured with two gunshot wounds to the chest, the San Francisco Examiner reports.

He was taken to a hospital and listed in non-life threatening conditions early Sunday morning.

The FBI agent, who was not identified, was uninjured.

A witness told the Examiner that three men were in an altercation, and one man slammed another against a wall before pulling out a gun and pulling the trigger at least twice. The witness said he saw the man with a gun pull out a badge and identify himself as law enforcement.

“The FBI takes any shooting incident involving our agents or task force members seriously,” FBI spokesperson Prentice Danner said. “In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances.”

The San Francisco Police Department’s Homicide Detail also is investigating.