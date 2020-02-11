Trump Budget Calls for Moving Secret Service Back to Treasury Department

By Steve Neavling

The Secret Service, which has been a part of the Department of Homeland Security after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, may soon return to the Treasury Department.

The move is part of President Trump’s 2021 budget.

CQ Roll Call spotted the proposal in a footnote to an Office of Management and Budget summary table for the next year’s budget.

“The funding totals for 2019 actual and 2020 enacted are comparatively adjusted to reflect the Administration’s 2021 Budget proposal to shift the U.S. Secret Service from DHS to the Department of the Treasury,” the footnote said.

The move would need legislative approval and is supported by current and former Secret Service directors.

Top Senators from both parties are discussing the move.

“The good news is we have bipartisan support in the Senate. They’ll be introducing this legislation,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a Fox Business Network interview last week. “I think you know the Secret Service was started at the Treasury Department to prevent counterfeiting.”

Trump’s administration says the move will boost efforts to combat cyber-enabled financial crimes and improve national security efforts.