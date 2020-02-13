Get Our Newsletter


White House Taps Chad Mizelle As Top Acting Attorney at Homeland Security

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

Chad Mizelle, who has been serving as chief of staff of the Department of Homeland Security, has been named the agency’s top acting attorney, CNN reports.

Mizelle was previously the counsel to the deputy attorney general at the Justice Department.

“I am confident that Chad will lead the Office of General Counsel with great honor and will continue to provide sound advice and counsel to Departmental leadership,” Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said.

In his new role, Mizelle will oversee 2,500 attorneys and take charge of legal issues.

A 2013 graduate of Cornell Law School, Mizelle also was a volunteer attorney for the Trump campaign.


Posted: 2/13/20 at 8:01 AM under News Story.
