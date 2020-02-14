CBP Expands Facial Recognition Technology to Fifth Border Crossing

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

Customs and Border Protection expanded its facial recognition technology to a fifth location as the agency prepares to deploy the system in other areas this spring.

The newest location is at the Progreso Port of Entry in Weslaco, Texas, where the technology is able to scan pedestrians’ faces as they walk across the bridge, Nextgov.com reports.

Launched in 2018, the technology is in place at border crossings in El Paso, Laredo, Nogales and San Luis, Arizona.

This spring, the agency plans to expand the technology to more land border crossings.

The longterm goal is to deploy facial recognition technology at all border crossings, including land, air and seaports.