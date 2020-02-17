Former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe Won’t Face Charges, DOJ Says

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

Former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe won’t face charges following allegations that he lied to investigators about a media leak.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office alerted McCabe’s attorneys in a letter Friday that “based on the totality of the circumstances and all of the information known to the Government at the time, we consider the matter closed,” USA Today reports.

McCabe told CNN, where he is now a contributor, that he’s relieved the case has been dropped.

“It’s been so unbelievably tense and just such an incredible pressure on all of us,” McCabe said. “We’re all very, very happy. I’m just so glad my kids don’t have to live with this anymore.”

McCabe was accused of misleading investigators about leaking information about the Clinton Foundation probe to the media in the final weeks of the 2016 presidential election.

In August, McCabe filed a lawsuit against the Justice Department after he was fired, saying he was terminated at the behest of Trump’s “unlawful whims.”