TSA Agent Described As ‘Nicest Guy You Would Meet’ Killed in Car Crash

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

A TSA agent at Louis Armstrong International Airpot in Louisiana was killed in a car crash caused by a driver who ran a red light, police said.

The family of 28-year-old Kevin Nguyen is holding a fundraiser to help pay for the costs of a funeral.

Nguyen “was loved by everyone,” the GoFundMe post says. “Anyone that know Kevin know that he is the happiest, nicest guy you would meet.”

The post added, “He would go home everyday after work and tell his mom ‘I Love you Mom and you’re beautiful.’ He will be missed.”

Police said Kenner’s car was “T-boned” when a truck ran a red light at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in Kenner, La., NOLA.com reports.

The driver was taken to the hospital in non-life threatening condition. Police are awaiting toxicology reports to determine whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.