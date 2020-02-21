Get Our Newsletter


Police: CBP Employee Fatally Shot Wife, Sons And Self at Their Florida Home

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection employee fatally shot his wife and two sons before killing himself in their Florida home Thursday, according to authorities.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies discovered four bodies at the home after CBP alerted authorities that they had not heard from the employee, whose identity has not yet been released, CNN reports.

The CBP employee was stationed at the Orlando International Airpot.

The employee’s sons were in middle school and high school.


Posted: 2/21/20
