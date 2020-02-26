John Brown Named Executive Assistant Director of FBI’s National Security Branch

By Steve Neavling

John Brown has been named executive assistant director (EAD) of the National Security Branch at FBI headquarters in Washington D.C.

Brown’s responsibility is to ensure the FBI can defend the U.S. and its interests from national security threats.

Most recently, Brown served as the assistant director of the Counterintelligence Division at FBI headquarters.

Brown’s career with the FBI began in 1999, when he served as a special agent assigned to the Chicago Field Office, where he primarily worked counterintelligence investigations.

In 2004, he was part of an FBI team working counterterrorism operations with the Department of Defense in Iraq.

In 2005, Brown returned to FBI headquarters as a supervisory special agent in the Counterterrorism Division and later became unit chief, overseeing international terrorism investigations. He also led the creation of the bureau’s first unit dedicated to investigating terrorists using the Internet.

In 2008, Brown moved to the Chicago Field Office to supervise a counterterrorism squad.

From 2010 to 2011, Brown served with the U.S. Army in Afghanistan before returning to Chicago.

A year later, Brown was promoted to section chief in the Cyber Division at FBI headquarters in 2012 and returned to the Chicago office in 2014 to lead a social media cyber squad. Brown was later named assistant special agent in charge of Chicago’s cyber and counterintelligence operations.

In 2016, Brown was promoted to special agent in charge of the Administrative Branch of the Los Angeles Field Office. In 2018, Brown began serving as the special agent in charge of the San Diego Field Office.

Before joining the FBI, Mr. Brown served in the U.S. Army as an air defense and military intelligence officer.