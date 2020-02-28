Border Agents Discover Third Underground Tunnel in Southern Arizona Since December

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

Border Patrol agents found another illegal tunnel between the U.S.-Mexico border in southern Arizona.

The 30-foot-long tunnel opened up in Nogales, Ariz. and is about 15 to 20 feet deep. It’s at least the third tunnel discovered in the area since December, ABC News first reported.

Border officials have not yet made any arrests.

It’s believed the tunnels are used for smuggling drugs.

Agents filled in the latest tunnel with concrete following the investigation.