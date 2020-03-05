AG Barr Chooses Will Levi As New Chief of Staff
By Steve Neavling
ticklethewire.com
Attorney General William Barr has chosen a new chief of staff, two Justice Department officials tell Politico.
Will Levi, who has been one of Barr’s seven counselors, has been tapped for the role and will replace Brian Rabbitt, who is resuming a senior role in the department’s criminal division.
Levi will be responsible for day-to-day affairs in the Justice Department and undoubtedly will work closely with Barr, who has been accused of politicizing the attorney general’s office.
Levi’s father and grandfather both worked for the Justice Department.
Print This Post
Posted: 3/5/20 at 9:56 AM under News Story.
Tags: Attorney General, Justice Department, Will Levy, William Barr
Write a comment
You need to login to post comments!