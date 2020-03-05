AG Barr Chooses Will Levi As New Chief of Staff

By Steve Neavling

Attorney General William Barr has chosen a new chief of staff, two Justice Department officials tell Politico.

Will Levi, who has been one of Barr’s seven counselors, has been tapped for the role and will replace Brian Rabbitt, who is resuming a senior role in the department’s criminal division.

Levi will be responsible for day-to-day affairs in the Justice Department and undoubtedly will work closely with Barr, who has been accused of politicizing the attorney general’s office.

Levi’s father and grandfather both worked for the Justice Department.